

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A female cyclist has died after being struck by a truck at a busy intersection in the heart of the city.

It happened at Bloor and St. George streets at around noon.

Toronto police said the cyclist was found without vital signs after being hit by the vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

There is no information so far about the identity of the cyclist or how the collision happened.

Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the fatal collision.

“This is a very heavily travelled area,” Stibbe told CP24 from the scene. “Even as I’m standing here I probably see 80 or 90 pedestrians walking through the area. So somebody would have seen something. We are asking that they contact us as soon as possible.”

The intersection of Bloor Street and St. George Street has been completely shut downs as police investigate the deadly collision. Bloor Street is also closed from Huron Street to Devonshire Place and St George is closed from Prince Arthur Avenue to Sussex Avenue.

Stibbe said the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.