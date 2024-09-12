Female cyclist in critical condition after Brampton hit-and-run
A bicycle sits near the spot where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday September 12, 2024. (@OPP_HSD /X)
Published Thursday, September 12, 2024 8:30AM EDT
A cyclist is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing to a driver to turn themselves in a day after a hit-and-run in Brampton.
Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the northbound ramp to Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue at around 8:55 p.m.
"The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma hospital," OPP Const. Tim Dunnah said in a post on X. "The unknown fail- to-remain vehicle is still outstanding."
Police said late Wednesday night that a pedestrian had been struck, but later clarified that she was a cyclist.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported a woman believed to be in her mid 30s to a trauma centre with a head injury. Police confirmed early Thursday that she remains in critical condition.
Dunnah said police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video to advance their investigation.
"If you have a dashcam, please check it to see if you have any information about this incident," he said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Mississauga OPP.