A cyclist is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing to a driver to turn themselves in a day after a hit-and-run in Brampton.

Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the northbound ramp to Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue at around 8:55 p.m.

"The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma hospital," OPP Const. Tim Dunnah said in a post on X. "The unknown fail- to-remain vehicle is still outstanding."

Police said late Wednesday night that a pedestrian had been struck, but later clarified that she was a cyclist.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported a woman believed to be in her mid 30s to a trauma centre with a head injury. Police confirmed early Thursday that she remains in critical condition.

Dunnah said police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video to advance their investigation.

"If you have a dashcam, please check it to see if you have any information about this incident," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Mississauga OPP.