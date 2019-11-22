Female cyclist struck and killed in Oshawa: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 7:33AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 8:05AM EST
A female cyclist is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in central Oshawa early on Friday morning.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to Stevenson Road South, between Laval Drive and Champlain Avenue before 5 a.m. for a report of a collision.
Investigators say a vehicle struck a female cyclist, believed to be in her 30s, who was later pronounced dead.
Police later called the collision a hit and run.
The Traffic Services Branch was called to the scene.
Stevenson Road remains closed in both directions between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue to allow for an investigation.