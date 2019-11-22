

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female cyclist is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in central Oshawa early on Friday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Stevenson Road South, between Laval Drive and Champlain Avenue before 5 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Investigators say a vehicle struck a female cyclist, believed to be in her 30s, who was later pronounced dead.

Police later called the collision a hit and run.

The Traffic Services Branch was called to the scene.

Stevenson Road remains closed in both directions between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue to allow for an investigation.