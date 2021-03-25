Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A female cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 9:43PM EDT
A woman in her 50s is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive after 8 p.m.
Police say a female cyclist was struck and was transported to a hospital.
The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Police say a white sedan was seen leaving the area.
There are road closures in the area as police investigate.