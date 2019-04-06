

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female is dead and another person has serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in the city’s east end on Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue.

Reports from the scene suggest that one of the vehicles struck a pole while another ended up in a ditch.

Police say that the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.

The intersection is closed to traffic while police conduct a full reconstruction of the collision.

The closure is expected to be in effect for an extended period of time, according to police.