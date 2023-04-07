A female driver has been arrested after she allegedly struck a traffic light pole with a stolen vehicle in Mississauga before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the driver struck and knocked down the pole in the Dundas Street West and Glen Erin Drive Area at around 6 a.m. Friday.

The driver was seen running away from the scene following the crash, they say.

Officers later located the driver and placed her under arrest for an impaired-related offense. Police said the vehicle she was driving was stolen.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision to contact police.