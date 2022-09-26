A female driver was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre following an early morning motor vehicle collision in Ajax.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Westney Road, between Bayly and Fairall streets.

According to Durham Regional Police, the victim sustained serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

Westney Road South between Fairall Street and O'Brien Court was completely closed as police investigated. The road partially reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Durham police said the southbound lanes of Westney would remain off limits for the day while crews replace a damaged hydro pole.