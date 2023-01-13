Police in Halton Region have arrested a 70-year-old man after a female was found dead in her apartment unit in Burlington on Friday.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a residence at 695 Regency Court for a report that a female was unconscious in an apartment unit.

“Officers located the female victim in her residence who was determined to be deceased,” police said in a release.

“While conducting this investigation, police arrested a 70-year-old male in relation to this incident. This individual was taken into custody and charges are pending.”

The Halton Regional Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say that the incident was isolated to the victim’s apartment unit and that they are not looking for any additional suspects.

At the request of the victim’s family, police say they will not be releasing her name at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.