One female has been taken to a Toronto-area hospital after she was found at an Ajax intersection suffering from life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.

Details of the incident have not been released but police said the female was located in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m.

She has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment, police confirmed.

Earlier this morning, police said the northbound lanes of Harwood Avenue South were closed between Mandrake Street and Kingston Road for a police investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.