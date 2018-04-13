

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female resident of a downtown apartment building remains in critical condition in hospital after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a unit on the 27th floor of a building at 77 Huntley Street, near Bloor Street and Mount Pleasant Road, at about 5:29 p.m.

Firefighters said the blaze reached two alarms but was quickly knocked down.

A female found in the unit that caught fire was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run where she remains in critical condition, police said.

All residents of the 27th floor were kept away for a time but have since been allowed to return.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the blaze and the female victim’s unit has been sealed off.