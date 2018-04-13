Female in ‘critical and unstable’ condition after downtown apartment fire
Smoke is seen rising from the balcony of an apartment on the 27th floor of 77 Huntley Street on April 12, 2018. (Twitter/@DavePepler)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 6:24AM EDT
A female resident of a downtown apartment building remains in critical condition in hospital after a fire broke out Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a unit on the 27th floor of a building at 77 Huntley Street, near Bloor Street and Mount Pleasant Road, at about 5:29 p.m.
Firefighters said the blaze reached two alarms but was quickly knocked down.
A female found in the unit that caught fire was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run where she remains in critical condition, police said.
All residents of the 27th floor were kept away for a time but have since been allowed to return.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the blaze and the female victim’s unit has been sealed off.