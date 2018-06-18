

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female victim has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and a male driver is in custody after a suspected drunk driving crash on Monday night in Mississauga.

The collision took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Barondale Drive and Hurontario Street.

Peel Regional Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A male driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving, according to investigators. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The female victim who was taken to hospital in critical condition was the driver of another vehicle involved.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as the major collision bureau investigates.