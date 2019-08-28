Female in custody after male stabbed in Hamilton
Hamilton police file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:49AM EDT
Police say one female is in custody following a reported stabbing in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. at a building on Rebecca Street.
Police say a male victim was transported from the scene to hospital following the incident and is now in stable condition.
A female suspect is in custody but police have not said what charges she is facing.