

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female has been taken into custody and four people are suffering from injuries after an altercation led to a stabbing on a bus in Brampton on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and McVean Drive at around 9 p.m.

Four people were stabbed at the time, according to Peel Regional Police. Officers said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid in connection with this investigation thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.