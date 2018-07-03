Female in custody, four injured after stabbing in Brampton
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 10:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 10:33PM EDT
A female has been taken into custody and four people are suffering from injuries after an altercation led to a stabbing on a bus in Brampton on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and McVean Drive at around 9 p.m.
Four people were stabbed at the time, according to Peel Regional Police. Officers said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid in connection with this investigation thus far.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.