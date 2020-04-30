

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female abduction victim is safe and two young men have been arrested and charged after a domestic-related abduction in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Continental Road and Brisdale Drive at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after a female walking on the sidewalk was forced into a black sedan.

By 3 a.m. Thursday, police had told the public that they had identified the female who was pushed into the vehicle and said she was in “good health and safe.”

Investigators say she is under the age of 18.

Officers later arrested two Brampton men, aged 18 and 19, and charged them with forcible confinement.

No other suspects are sought.

Investigators credited the public who they sayprovided numerous tips to help quickly resolve the situation.