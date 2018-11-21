

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female victim has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing near Pearson International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Airport and Derry roads just before 4 p.m.

Police say that they are looking for a single male suspect in connection with the stabbing. He is described as white, about six-feet-tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.

More to come…