Female in life-threatening condition after stabbing near Pearson airport
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:17PM EST
A female victim has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing near Pearson International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in the vicinity of Airport and Derry roads just before 4 p.m.
Police say that they are looking for a single male suspect in connection with the stabbing. He is described as white, about six-feet-tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.
More to come…