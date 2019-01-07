Female injured in Hamilton home invasion, police say
Police are investigating a home invasion in Hamilton's Crown Point East neighbourhood. (Andrew Collins/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 6:25AM EST
Hamilton police are investigating a home invasion in the city’s Crown Point East neighbourhood.
The incident occurred on Graham Avenue North shortly after midnight.
Police say a female victim was injured but the extent of her injuries is not known.
No arrests have been made but police say they believe three suspects were involved.
Investigators have not yet provided suspect descriptions.