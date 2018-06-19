

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female injured in a three-car crash in Woodbridge early Tuesday morning has died in hospital, police confirm.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 at around 6 a.m.

Police told CP24 that four people were transported to hospital from the scene and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that a female injured in the crash subsequently died in hospital

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Highway 7 is closed from Marycroft to Islington avenues and Pine Valley Drive is also shut down from Embassy to Stradra drives.

The Major Collision Unit has been called in to investigate and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.