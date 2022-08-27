Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The crash happened around midnight in the area of Queen Street and The Gore Road shortly.

Police said a tractor trailer and several vehicles collided.

A female was pronounced dead, they said. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

Several other victims were taken to local hospitals and trauma centers.

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

More to come.