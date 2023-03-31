A female has died following a residential fire in Georgina late Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight, York Regional Police (YRP) said police, fire, and EMS were in the area of Parkway Avenue and Lake Drive, near Lake Simcoe, for a house fire.

Roughly an hour later, they announced that the fire was out and that a female occupant had been taken to hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

In a follow-up tweet posted just before 2 a.m., police said the victim has been pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 905-830-0303, ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.yrp.ca/en/community/crime-stoppers.asp.