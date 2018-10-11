

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 20-year-old female pedestrian has been transported from the scene of a hit-and-run collision in Brampton to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

The incident took place in the area of Queen Street West and Mississauga Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said the suspect vehicle – described as a black SUV with damage to the left-side mirror – fled the scene following the crash.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.