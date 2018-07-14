

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition in hospital after she was struck while crossing the street in North York on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say the woman was in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Benton Road at about 3 p.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and assisted the pedestrian, police said.

Paramedics said they rushed the woman to a hospital trauma centre. Her condition was originally considered serious but later downgraded to life-threatening.

Police later closed the intersection for a full investigation.