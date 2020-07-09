CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Female pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan parking lot
A vehicle involved in a fatal collision near Keele Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan is shown in this aerial image. (CTV News Toronto)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:53PM EDT
A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a parking lot in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.
It happened outside a plaza on Keele Street south of Rutherford Road.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle involved is without vital signs at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Members of the York Regional Police Major Collision Bureau will be attending.