Female pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Clarks Corners
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 7:14PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 7:57PM EST
An elderly female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in the Clarks Corners area of Scarborough on Friday night, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Finch Avenue East and Wayside Avenue at 6:29 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck who was lying on the sidewalk and bleeding.
They arrived to find the female in critical condition.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said roads were closed in the area to allow for an investigation.