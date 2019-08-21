

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has died after an apparent hit-and-run in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Midland Avenue just south of Sheppard at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say that at least one caller has said that a truck fled the scene after hitting the woman.

The woman was located in the southwest corner of the intersection, police say. She was pronounced dead on scene.

A large police perimeter has been set up at the scene, though no vehicles are visible within the police tape.

Sheppard Avenue is currently closed between Kennedy Road and Glen Watford Drive as police conduct a full investigation.

Investigators with 42 Division are currently on scene.