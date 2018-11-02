

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly female pedestrian has been pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton during the morning rush hour on Friday.

The collision happened on Ray Lawson Boulevard near McLaughlin Road at around 7:35 a.m.

Const. Danny Marttini says that preliminary information suggests that the pedestrian was crossing mid-block at the time.

"The elderly female was crossing prior to the intersection so they were in the middle (of the roadway). It is very unfortunate,” she said. “We have two different drivers that were actually coming up the roadway when the female was spotted and unfortunately it was too late for one of the drivers to be able to divert.”

Marttini said that it was still dark when the pedestrian was struck, which would have made it difficult for drivers to see her.

“Unless you are wearing reflective clothing chances are if you are in the middle of the road you are not really standing out very much,” she said.

Ray Lawson Boulevard is currently closed between McLaughlin Road and Windmill Boulevard as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.