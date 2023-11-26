Female pedestrian hit by driver in Toronto’s east end, seriously injured
Published Sunday, November 26, 2023 7:31PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2023 8:25PM EST
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a driver late Sunday afternoon in Toronto’s east end.
The collision occurred around 5 p.m. in Scarborough’s Malvern area, near Morningside and Milner avenues.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The driver remained on scene.
Toronto police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More to come. This is a developing news story.