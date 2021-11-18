A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

At around 10 a.m., Toronto police responded to a collision where a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.