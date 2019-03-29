

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. James Town on Friday morning.

It happened near Bloor and Sherbourne streets at around 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in her 50s.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Bloor Street is currently closed between Huntley Street and Parliament Street as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.