

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough's Malvern neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the crash occurred near Progress and Sheppard avenues shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police initially reported that the female victim was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived, but her condition has since worsened.

She remains in hospital with what police have described as a “serious leg injury.”

Roads in the vicinity of the crash may still be closed while police investigate.