

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run took place in Brampton on Monday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene following the collision.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.