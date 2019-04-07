

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is fighting for her life in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the Port Union neighbourhood of Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Port Union and Conference roads at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said the female victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for her serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the incident is conducted.