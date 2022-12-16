Female pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A female pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. in the area of Martin Grove and Tollington roads.
Toronto paramedics say a female was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
It is unclear if the driver remained in the area.
The area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.