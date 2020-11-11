A female pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a truck in North York Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a collision at Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive.

Police say a truck was making a turn when it struck a hydro pole and rolled over.

A female pedestrian was hit during the collision and was trapped under the truck, according to police.

She was later taken to a trauma centre in serious to life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.

Toronto police say the truck driver, a man in his 30s, is also being transported to hospital with unknown injuries

The truck is still at the scene.

The hydro pole and live wires are also down on the roadway, police say.

Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions as police investigate.