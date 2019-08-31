Female pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 7:09AM EDT
A female pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Scarborough late Friday night.
Police say that the victim was in the Sheppard and Pharmacy avenues area just before 11 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Sheppard Avenue was closed between Abbotsfield Gate and Palmdale Drive as police conducted a full investigation at the scene but the area has since reopened.
Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.