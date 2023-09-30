Female pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 2:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2023 2:07PM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash took place at Britannia Road and Joymar Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The pedestrian, who police say appeared to be a woman in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.
Police say the two vehicles remained at the scene of the incident.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the collision.
Roads in the area are closed.