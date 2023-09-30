A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash took place at Britannia Road and Joymar Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The pedestrian, who police say appeared to be a woman in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.

Police say the two vehicles remained at the scene of the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the collision.

Roads in the area are closed.