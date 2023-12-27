Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Oshawa
A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Dec. 27 on Rossland Road in Oshawa.
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:36AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:42AM EST
A female pedestrian was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre Wednesday morning after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Oshawa.
The collision happened on Rossland Road, just west of Waverly Street North.
Durham Regional Police Service said officers were dispatched to that area shortly after 9 a.m.
The victim’s injuries are serious, but non life-threatening, they said.
Police said that the driver remained at the scene.
Rossland Road was closed in both directions from Thornton to Stevenson roads as police investigated, but has since re-opened.