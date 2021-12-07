A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Little Portugal.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Police said a female pedestrian had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services.

All westbound lanes of Dundas Street West are currently closed at St Clarens Avenue as police investigate.

People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

There is a little information so far about the circumstances of the collision.