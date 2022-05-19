A female pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning.

Peel police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Derry Road East And Edwards Boulevard, at around 5:45 a.m.

A woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Westbound lanes from Kennedy Road have been impacted but eastbound lanes on Derry Road are open.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.