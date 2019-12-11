Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto police have closed the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East after a pedestrian was struck.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 7:21PM EST
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Toronto police said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, suffered severe head injuries.
She has been taken to a hospital in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The intersection is closed for investigation.