

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, suffered severe head injuries.

She has been taken to a hospital in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The intersection is closed for investigation.