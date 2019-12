Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

It happened in the area of Victory Drive and Keele Street, north of Wilson Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the woman was unresponsive, Toronto police said.

She was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

More to come.

