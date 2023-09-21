Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill
Published Thursday, September 21, 2023 9:36PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2023 9:36PM EDT
A female pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Thursday evening.
The collision happened on Yonge Street between Royal Orchard Boulevard and Centre Street shortly after 8 p.m.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries. There is no immediate word on her condition.
Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
That stretch of Yonge Street is closed in both directions for the investigation.