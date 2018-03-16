

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Friday morning.

The incident took place in the area of Deforest and Runnymede roads at around 9 a.m.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after being struck.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.