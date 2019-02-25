

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough that left one pedestrian seriously injured.

The collision occurred at around 3:15 a.m. near Eglinton and Midland avenues.

Police say a driver struck a pedestrian in a parking lot in the area, along with a number of parked vehicles.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Paramedics told CP24 Monday that a female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Police have not provided a detailed description of the suspect or vehicle.