Female pedestrian seriously injured following fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 8:56AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 9:07AM EST
Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough that left one pedestrian seriously injured.
The collision occurred at around 3:15 a.m. near Eglinton and Midland avenues.
Police say a driver struck a pedestrian in a parking lot in the area, along with a number of parked vehicles.
The driver did not remain at the scene.
Paramedics told CP24 Monday that a female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.
Police have not provided a detailed description of the suspect or vehicle.