

CP24.com





A 58-year-old female pedestrian struck by a driver on Wednesday night in Richmond Hill has died of her injuries in hospital, police said.

York Regional Police said they were called to Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

They arrived to find a female pedestrian with critical injuries. She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 57-year-old female driver from Richmond Hill remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to come forward. Those with further information are asked to contact the Major Collision Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.