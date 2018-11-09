

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead and a male pedestrian is injured after they were both struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the intersection of Ellesmere and Birchmount roads at around 6:50 a.m.

Police say that the female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene while the male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.