Female pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 8:01AM EST
A female pedestrian is dead and a male pedestrian is injured after they were both struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.
The incident happened in the intersection of Ellesmere and Birchmount roads at around 6:50 a.m.
Police say that the female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene while the male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.