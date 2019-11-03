

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A woman is in stable condition after being struck by a coach bus in Brampton this morning.

According to police the pedestrian was crossing the street at Kennedy and Queen Street just before 1 a.m. when a coach bus struck her.

Peel Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre after tending to her on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating; currently no charges have been laid.