

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that the vehicle was making a left hand turn from Bloor Street to northbound Symington Avenue at around midnight when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 60s, was subsequently taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say that they vehicle remained on scene.