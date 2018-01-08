

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

It happened near Steeles Avenue and Markham Road late Sunday.

Police say the female had gotten off of a TTC bus and was crossing the street when she was struck.

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the victim.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene and police have not said if any charges will be laid.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.