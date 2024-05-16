Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough suffers life-threatening injuries
Published Thursday, May 16, 2024 11:24PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.
Toronto police say they received a call about a collision at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 westbound off-ramp.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police have closed roads in the area for a collision investigation.