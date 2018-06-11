Female pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in apparent hit-and-run
Emergency crews are seen responding to an apparent hit-and-run in the city's Briar Hill area.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 4:02PM EDT
A female pedestrian believed to be in her 40s is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the city’s Briar Hill area on Monday afternoon.
The collision took place near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at around 3 p.m.
Toronto police said witnesses in the area reported that a vehicle described as a silver Ford F150 fled the scene after the crash. The suspected driver has been described by officers as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.