

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian believed to be in her 40s is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the city’s Briar Hill area on Monday afternoon.

The collision took place near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Toronto police said witnesses in the area reported that a vehicle described as a silver Ford F150 fled the scene after the crash. The suspected driver has been described by officers as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.